2018 Mazda6 With i-Activ AWD Listed On NHTSA Website

Because the 2018 Mazda6 hasn’t arrived at U.S. dealerships, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration hasn’t got all the juicy details we want from the all-wheel-drive sedan. The automaker doesn’t help either, keeping its lips shut about the most interesting option coming to the mid-size sedan.
The technical report, which is available on the website in .PDF, doesn’t help either, listing the NCAP results for the 2016 Mazda6
. You know, the facelift that came before the second refresh. And boy, did Mazda work its magic on the 2018. Newities include the optional 2.5-liter four-cylinder that’s standard on the CX-9, which packs 250 ponies and 310 pound-feet.
It’s worth reminding the 6 is available – in very few markets - with all-wheel-drive. Think Japan (where the 6 bears the name of Atenza) or Europe (where i-Activ AWD
is exclusive to the SkyActiv-D turbo diesel-powered station wagon
). The bottom line is, optional all-wheel-drive for the U.S. of A. isn’t impossible, but more of a choice for the beancounters.
i-Activ AWD isn’t the best all-wheel-drive system on the market, but for on-road driving in a sporting fashion, it fits the bill perfectly. And that’s no wishful thinking, having tested the Euro-spec Mazda6 Wagon with i-Activ AWD a few years back on the winding roads of the Transfagarasan.
The CX-3 and CX-5 both drive remarkably sharp for what they are thanks to i-Activ AWD, but at the end of the day, don’t try too much of the off-road stuff in any Mazda except for the BT-50 pickup truck. In related news, the U.S.-spec CX-5 crossover will gain the 2.2-liter SkyActiv-D
for the 2018 model year. Over in Europe, the turbo diesel engine is available in two states of tune: 150 PS (148 horsepower) and 380 Nm (280 pound-feet) or 175 PS (173 horsepower) and 420 Nm (310 pound-feet) of torque.