BBR Turbo Upgrade Now Available For Mazda MX-5 With 1.5-liter SkyActiv-G Engine

If keeping weight as low as possible is on your sports car priorities list, then it’s hard to do better than what Mazda achieved with the MX-5 Miata 1.5-liter SkyActiv-G. In its most basic of configurations, the world’s best-selling two-seat convertible sports car tips the scales at 1,050 kilograms.
Translating to 2,315 pounds, the low weight helps the MX-5 with the 1.5-liter engine make the best of the limited performance, though it’s the wrong thing to do to assess a sports car exclusively in numbers. Be that as it may, some enthusiasts want more bang from the MX-5. This is where the aftermarket takes over, doing what Mazda constantly refuses to do.

Enter BBR, who you might already know that it offers a stage 1 turbo upgrade for the 2.0-liter SkyActiv-G, ramping things up to 248 horsepower. The Brackley, UK-based shop recently turned its attention to the 1.5-engined MX-5, and the turbo upgrade that resulted is proved to deliver 210 horsepower and 197 pound-feet for £4,395 excluding VAT.

The twin-scroll turbocharger with cast-iron manifold retains the original electronic safety features and MOT emissions compliance, as well as the standard idle characteristics. The upgrade is described as non-intrusive and fully reversible by its maker, and it suits both the soft top and MX-5 RF.

“BBR’s early development work proved Mazda has done a great job with the 1.5-liter SkyActiv-G engine, so power gains beyond remapping without forced induction and considerable effort are likely to be negligible,” declared Neil McKay, the BBR GTi Ltd managing director.

The stage 1 turbo upgrade revolves around the TSX28-67R turbocharger, which is complemented by an air-to-air intercooler installed in the front of the engine bay. The Starchip / EcuTek RaceRom software makes changes to fuel delivery, ignition, and boost, with the latter set at 7 psi.

BBR knows that more performance is available from the 1.5-liter engine, though the stage 2 turbo upgrade will benefit from internal improvements to keep things nice and reliable. For added peace of mind, customers can opt for extendable warranty packages ranging from 12 to 36 months.
