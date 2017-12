Good News: Most Drivers Would Still Want To Drive Their Self-Driving Cars

The problem with this technology isn’t that the best one available at the present moment is Level 3 out of a possible Level 5, but how people view these cars. Mazda and market research company Ipsos MORI carried out a survey on this matter, and 11,008 respondents have made their voices heard. The bottom line is, “an average of 66% of drivers wanted to remain behind the wheel even if self-driving cars become widely available.”Of the 11,008 adults polled across key European markets, 1,002 are from the United Kingdom . And in that country, 71% of the people surveyed claim “they would still want to drive, even with self-driving technology available.” What’s more, there’s no evidence that the youngest among us are more open to autonomous driving technology than senior motorists.As the industry ramps up development of self-driving cars, actual driving will become a forgotten pleasure to future generations. And if electric vehicles will become the norm in a few decades, few youngsters will ever get to understand what it means to work your left foot with the clutch and row through the gears to overtake a slow coach on the motorway.“It’s heartening to see that so many British drivers still love driving – yes, self-driving cars are coming and yes they have a role to play, but for us, there is nothing quite like the physical pleasure of driving; the quickening of the pulse, the racing of the heart, the open road, the special moments to treasure and share,” said Jeremy Thomson, Mazda UK managing director.