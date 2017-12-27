Koenigsegg Regera Crash Test Video Is Pure Violence

autoevolution
 

As those of you tuned into our hypercar tales have noticed, Koenigsegg knows how to double its velocity game with uber-sharp social media skills. Thus, the Angelholm automaker has now reached one million followers on Instagram and, to celebrate, the K people have shared a piece of crash test footage involving their freshest toy, namely the Regera.
The clip we have here doesn't just show the 1,500 hp hybrid being bashed against crash test barriers. Instead, we also get to see the beast getting the hammer (no, we're not talking about an auction), so this video is certainly not for the faint-hearted.

Feelings and emotions aside, there are at least two reasons that can make crash testing the Regera extremely difficult. First of all, the gas-electric K car comes with a price tag of around $2 million. And secondly, the Swedish automotive producer is only bringing 80 units of the velocity tool to the world.

So, how did the Swedes get around these matters? Well, you should know that a single example of the transmisionless beast was used for all the tests you'll get to see in the video at the bottom of the page.

Unlike in the case of a conventional vehicle, fixing the car is considerably more affordable than replacing it altogether.

And there's one more aspect that helped Koenigsegg perform these tests. We're talking about the fact that the chassis of the Regera doesn't get damaged in any of the tests.

This comes from the special design of the car, with the feature also bringing a key asset for those fortunate enough to get behind the wheel of such a machine.

We'll remind you that Koenigsegg's crash structure has proven its might even its earlier forms. And it's enough to remember the brutal Nurburgring crash that saw a One:1 jumping over a barrier next year - the test driver behind the wheel walked away from the accident.

P.S.: Want to guess who made the soundtrack of the clip? Here's a hint.


 

