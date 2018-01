Judging by what we can see in the Instagram pics of the P15 (this is the codename of the machine, remember?), it looks like the velocity tool was spotted in the UK, even though we're dealing with a left-hand-drive example of the thing.The Darth Vader spec featured on the hypercar, which sees is being covered in black, makes the Senna appear less controversial than most other colors in the configurator. You see, we're dealing with a design dominated by broken lines, with the approach being dictated by the aerodynamic profile of the beast.The said shade also allows the red calipers of the McLaren Senna to stand out, while also determining us to pay attention to the generously-sized stopping hardware of the Brit.Whether you belong to the camp who appreciates the airflow-channeling design of the Senna or would rather see the thing getting a redesign (perhaps the world wide web could help with that), there's absolutely no way to ignore the contraption.McLaren has ensured the conclusion above stands in multiple ways, some of which have yet to deliver their thrills. For instance, we haven't received the Nurburgring number of the P15.In fact, we're expecting the McLaren Senna to set a new Green Hell production car lap record. This means it has to beat the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS, which is a 6:43 car.Nevertheless, with other machines potentially aiming for the said Nordschleife accolade, the Macca might not keep its trophy for too long. Want some examples? The 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 and the Koenigsegg Regera should be pretty fit for the role.