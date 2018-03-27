autoevolution
Hong Kong's Green Carbon Koenigsegg Agera RS Is a Flawless Gem

Each machine brought to life by Koenigsegg can be considered a one-off, with this involving the glorious color and material choices offered by the Swedish automotive producer. And the latest example of this takes us to Hong Kong, where we find a bespoke Agera RS.
This Egg is a rolling carbon fiber sculpture, with the green aura of the hypercar allowing it to shine like a flawless gem. The said shade is mixed with the clear carbon sides, with the resulting two-tone appearance setting the Angelholm machine apart.

We're not aware of the full list of options fitted to the car, which means we don't know if this beast is fitted with the Megawatt engine option - this allows the twin-turbo 5.0-liter V8 of the K animal to jump from 1,160 to 1,360 horses.

If this tale seems familiar, it might be because we recently showcased another Koenigsegg Agera RS, one that seemed to come out of the blue.

We're referring to the Agera RSN, which mixes a two-tone blue finish with visible carbon bits. It's worth noting that this Koenigsegg does pack the said engine option, which means it's just as powerful as the uber-limited One:1 (the Swedes only brought seven examples of the One:1 to the world, one of which is a factory car).

Speaking of the Agera RS, the Geneva Motor Show saw Christian von Koenigsegg talking about the replacement of the model.

For now, we can only see the company focusing on the Regera hybrid, but, as its founder explained at the Swiss venue, the Agera RS successor will show up at the 2019 edition of the event, which is set to take place next March.

No details on the matter were delivered and the question that sits on everybody's lips has to do with whether the newcomer will pack a gas-electric setup or not.


 

