Koenigsegg Confirms Agera RS Replacement for 2019 Geneva, Displays Regeras Now

With the Geneva Motor Show being loaded with extreme velocity monsters like the Bugatti Chiron Sport
, the Hennessey Venom F5 or the Rimac C_Two
, the Koenigsegg booth didn't deliver something to match the novelty of those speed heroes, since the Swedes brougt two special specs for the Regera to the Swiss party, along with a heritage model, namely a CCX.
However, the Angelholm people did give us something more important to talk about - the carmaker is developing a successor for the Agera RS, its internal combustion-only model.
During the Koenigsegg press conference, Christian von Koenigsegg revealed that the Regera hybrid is set to receive a stablemate.
"We are working on a replacement for the Agera RS, which you will see at the next [2019] Geneva motor show,
" the Koenigsegg helm man said, as Car Magazine writes
.
Returning to the Regera specials we mentioned in the intro, these are present at the Swiss venue to showcase two opposite specs for the gas-electric model, one focused on speed and the other emphasizing luxury.
We'll start with the latter - the Regera d'Elegance comes dressed in Swedish Blue, featuring blue tinted and exposed carbon fiber, along with green stripes. The automaker's Tresex carbon fiber wheels are also on duty.
As for the first special, we're looking at the Ghost package, whose Crystal White features exposed carbon fiber and orange details, with the car featuring the company's most extreme aero package.
Both machines pack a gas-electric powerplant working with the automaker's Direct Drive transmissionless hardware to put 1,500 ponies to the road.
When it comes to the CCX accompanying the pair of Regeras, this is here to help the carmaker celebrate 25 years of market presence. The company stated that the CCX was its first machine to receive worldwide homologation.
And now that we've gone through the details of the K stand, we're inviting you to feast your eyes on the said Regeras in the live photo gallery above.