Parmigiani Fleurier Launches Bugatti Chiron Sport-inspired Timepiece

Based on the Bugatti Type 390
watch and augmented by black carbon elements and a red strap, the newcomer features a white gold case that contrasts nicely with the black nickel dial flange with red luminescent numerals. The numerals are finished in this coating as well, resulting in a timepiece that’s fit for any Chiron Sport owner.
The cylindrical tourbillon movement is a piece of art in its own right. Two barrels transfer the timekeeping regulation to the hands through three planetary gear trains featuring nine ball bearings. Each one measures 0.2 millimeters in diameter. The 32-jewel movement totals more than 300 components, with the watchmaker quoting 80 hours of power reserve. So yeah, the entrails live up to the looks of the exterior.
Production numbers and price haven’t been confirmed by Parmigiani Fleurier, but as you would expect from such a collaboration, mere mortals cannot touch this timepiece. As a parallel, the Chiron is limited to 500 examples, with the starting price coming in at €2,400,000. Leveling up to the Chiron Sport translates to €2.65 million.
As a brief refresher, the Chiron Sport packs 1,500 metric horsepower. What makes it differ from the bone-stock Chiron
is the improved handling, which starts with new control strategy for the shock absorbers. Sharper steering, an optimized rear-axle differential with Dynamic Torque Vectoring, and a lot of weight-saving materials are also featured, bringing the curb weight down by 18 kilograms (40 pounds).
Developed on the handling course of the Nardo test circuit in Italy, the Chiron Sport “can reach its full handling potential even at cornering speeds in excess of 200 km/h.”
Now that’s a bragging right, alright! For potential customers based in the U.S., Bugatti
will bring the more serious version of the Chiron at the 2018 New York Auto Show in less than a week's time.