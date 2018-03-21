autoevolution
Koenigsegg Secretly Built an 1,360 HP Agera RSN with a Two-Tone Blue Finish

Koenigsegg might be busy bringing Regeras to the world as a sign of its hybrid propulsion dedication, but the Swedes also have something else on their hands these days, namely completing the production of the final Agera RS models.
And the freshest Angelholm beast to have landed is the Agera RSN - it's safe to say this speed animal came out of the blue. As with pretty much every K machine out there, this is a one-off, with the status being dictated by the tons of personalization options on the car.

To be more precise, the Agera RSN features a two-tone blue finish that instantly catches the eye, but the story of the hypercar's appearance doesn't end here. That's because the vehicle features plenty of visible carbon, while white is used as an accent color.

As for the interior of the Koenigsegg, the main ingredients used here are blue Alcantara and, once again, carbon fiber.

More importantly, the Agera RSN has left the standard V8 engine behind, if we may call the twin-turbo 5.0-liter V8 so. Instead, it comes with the optional Megawatt unit, which is shared with the One:1.

Thus, the loud pedal controls no less than 1,360 hp, which means that this Egg is the kind that can steal a Bugatti Chiron's thunder (the Agera RS proved it can beat the Molsheim machine, grabbing multiple acceleration and braking world records, remember?).

Then again, Bugatti is expected to come up with a Super Sport version of the Chiron, as teased during the Chiron Sport unveiling that took place at the Geneva Motor Show earlier this month.

The owner of the RSN took to Instagram to share his pride and joy with us and you'll find multiple shots of the velocity tool at the bottom of the page - make sure to use the swipe feature in order to get a good taste of the car's appearance, with both indoors and outdoors pic being showcased.

 

