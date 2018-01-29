Koenigsegg Agera RS Takes Serious Damage in Brutal Swiss Crash

This week is off to a disastrous start for the realm of hypercars, with one of the rarest jewels out there, namely a Koenigsegg Agera RS, having been involved in a serious accident in Switzerland.

As such, we're hoping this The go-fast machine spun out of control on the road linking Nyon and Trelex (think: Vaud), with the vehicle hitting the rocks on the side of the Nyon - Saint-Cergue railway line.For safety reason, train traffic in the area was put on hold for around two hours, with investigators fearing that the car had damaged the track setup.Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the accident. Alas, we can't say the same about the twin-turbo V8 machine. As you can see in the image above, the Swedish velocity tool has sustained serious damage - pixel tip to 20min.ch for the image and the details above.Speaking of which, the circumstances that led to the accident have yet to be made public - as go-fast aficionados know, Koenigseggs are extremely stable, so we can only assume that factors such as extreme speeding or inadequate tires were involved - the weather in Switzerland is anything but friendly this time of the year.While the kind of damage seen here might have the potential to total a car, there should be no reason to fret. That's because Koenigsegg has shown serious dedication in terms of rebuilds - remember when ansensor caused the One:1 to get involved in a vicious airborne crash on the Nurburgring? The Swedes took the car back to the Angelholm factory and started working to bring it back to life.As such, we're hoping this Agera RS gets the attention it requires in order to return to the road as soon as possible. After all, we are talking about a twin-turbo V8 monster that only comes with a 25-unit production run.