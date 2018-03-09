Gold-Trimmed Koenigsegg Agera RS Naraya Does Donuts In the Snow

Driving the hell out of your supercar or hypercar seems to have become a trend among social media stars and we're glad to see this kind of shenanigans take things quite far. The freshest example of the sort involves a Koenigsegg and a snowy area in the French Alps.

To be more precise, the Angelholm machine was captured on camera while doing donuts in the Rhône-Alpes, France, with the thing sliding over snow and ice like it's nothing.Keep in mind that we're talking about a Koenigsegg that stands out even when compared to its own kind. Not only is this monster an Agera RS, but we're also looking at the Naraya one-off.The mid-engined delight features gold accents, as this K machine has been trimmed with gold leaf. This was applied by Ettore 'Blaster' Callegaro, an Italian craftsman who is well known for his custom efforts involving two- and four-wheeled machines.The specialist spent two 72-hour work weeks completing the task, so you might have expected the Agera RS to receive the garage queen treatment. However, Pasin Lathouras, the owner of this beast, who also runs a racing team, has decided to do the opposite, putting the velocity tool through its paces in all sorts of scenarios.In fact, this is far from the first time when we get to see the Agera RS Naraya being treated like a daily driver, with the previous adventure of the sort having landed in December last year.We'll remind you that the middle section of the hypercar is occupied by a twin-turbo V8 that churns out 1,160 ponies.Speaking of Koenigsegg, the Geneva Motor Show has seen company founder Christian von Koenigsegg talking about a replacement for the Agera RS.The future hypercar is set to make its debut at next year's edition of the Swiss event, which means we have plenty of time to get our hands on fresh details on the matter.