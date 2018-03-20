When a Slightly Pink Koenigsegg One:1 Made a Red LaFerrari Look Normal in China

How to make a resale Red LaFerrari look extremely boring? Answer: Park your full Carbon and Pink accented One:1 chassis #108 next to it! Photo thanks to - @cpjpk ________________________________________________ #ferrari #laferrari #resale #red #koenigsegg #one1 #carbon #pink #v8 #v12 #italian #swedish #china

A post shared by Koenigsegg Registry (@koenigsegg.registry) on Mar 19, 2018 at 6:31am PDT