When a Slightly Pink Koenigsegg One:1 Made a Red LaFerrari Look Normal in China

20 Mar 2018
Ever wondered how you could make a Ferrari LaFerrari seem normal? Perhaps this is a rare question - after all, from its hybrid nature to its name, there aren't too many normal aspects about the reigning Maranello halo car. However, we've come across a potential answer to this question, one that involves a Koenigsegg.
As you can notice in the image we have here, a Koenigsegg One:1 coming in a special attire (which Angelholm machine doesn't?) managed to pull the stunt we mentioned in the intro.

We're looking at an example of the 1,360 hp hypercar that comes in full carbon trim, while featuring pink accents. The latter are present on the front apron air intakes, front apron side aero blades, brake calipers, wheel lips, as well as on multiple body panels.

We'll remind you that the Swedish automotive producer only brought seven examples of the One:1 to the world, with the name of the car standing for its power-to-weight ratio (one hp for each kilogram).

One of these cars is a factory test vehicle, which was involved in a serious Nurburgring crash back in 2016, when Koenigsegg was attempting a production car lap record.

And while the carmaker promised it would return to the Ring for the said accolade, we have yet to receive such a gift, with the K people focusing on grabbing Bugatti's straight-line records instead.

As for the 963 hp Prancing Horse, this comes dressed in the typical shade of red - to this day, many aficionados believe that Ferraris should only come in one color.

The photo of the two go-fast tools was captured back in 2016, with the speed demons having been spotted while enjoying themselves on the Shanghai International Circuit.

Of course, there are plenty of gear heads who prefer the LaF over the One:1, whether we're talking about design or driving experience. After all, the Fezza, with its naturally aspirated V12, easily one-ups the Egg when it comes to the purity of the hooning experience.

 

