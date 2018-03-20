Chocolate-Spec McLaren Senna Rendering Looks Delicious

And the most recent episode of the kind comes from the Instagram post at the bottom of the page, which shows a chocolate-spec McLaren Senna. This is but a rendering and yet the mix between the visible carbon bits and the brown areas of the car is simply delicious.
This kind of renders are often more than just fantasies, with potential customers turining to digital artists for coming up with the ultimate color and material combo.
Make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post, so you can also take a peek inside the 800 hp beast, where you'll find a color scheme similar to that used for the exterior of the vehicle.
We'll remind you that Woking has yet to deliver a Nurburgring number for the Senna. Sure, the infamous German track might be covered in snow at the moment, but the circuit has opened its gates for the 2018 seasons (here's the first 2018 Tourist Days crash) and we should get a chronograph number for the British missile soon.
In fact, we could see the Senna grabbing the lap record for production cars, an accolade that currently rests in Porsche's trophy cabinet (the 2018 GT2 RS blitzed the track in 6:43, remember?).
Returning to the bigger picture we mentioned in the intro, we'll remind you that you can also have a full carbon Senna
, which is a whole 720S more expensive than the "normal" car, along with the GTR
incarnation of the Senna.
The latter is the track-only version of the Senna and we're looking forward to finding out if this will follow the path of the McLaren P1 GTR, which was converted back to road use by McLaren racing partner Lanzante Motorsport, a company that also oversaw the development of the P1 LM
, an evolution of the road-legal GTR.
Clean Spec Lü A wiseman once said, about a similar car: “This is not my dream car, this is a car wish is beyond my thoughts...” Deep.
