There has been a lot of talk about the new Ram Rebel TRX. Frankly, what we find the most shocking is not the power, but how much money they can charge for it. This truck will make spending $100,000 seem like the normal thing to do.Considering how much money GM makes with its trucks, it's impossible for them not to compete against the TRX, as well as the upcoming all-new Raptor. For many years, we've been hearing about a supercharged monster, and now seems like the time to do it.More is always better, and the Silverado has a good starting point. The Trail Boss has a nice 6.2-liter V8 and looks pretty decent. Meanwhile, the Silverado RST can almost be called a sports truck, but people don't really want that.The wider stance and flared out arches are critical here. Esthetically, they make the truck more muscular looking and set high-performance models like the Raptor and TRX apart. Rendering expert wb.artist20 added just that to the Silverado in a piece he calls the "Meteor," though we're obviously naming it the ZRX.Besides adding bigger fenders, he also changed the front end to look more Baja-ready while increasing the size of what's underneath. Those look like 36-inch tires on some beadlock wheels. Other, more subtle changes include the cage in the bed with extra lights and the side steps.Any sports truck needs a hood scoop, and this has one. The 6.2-liter works fine, but for that proper halo effect, we want a supercharged motor that delivers at least 650 horsepower. Thankfully, they have a lot of performance engines and are even developing some interesting suspension technology for racing.