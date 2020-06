Pretty soon, we're going to be in the middle of an all-out war between the high-performance trucks, and it's going to happen in the compact segment too. You've probably heard about the next-gen Ranger Raptor. If that turns out to be a thing, nobody is ever going to buy an overpriced German luxury sedan with a four-cylinder engine.As we've said, Chevy is going to make a Raptor of its own, the Silverado ZRX. Now, this isn't it. You should just expect a regular Silverado with a body kit and a supercharged V8. But a Raptor rival that looks like a Camaro is just too good to pass.People have been daydreaming about a Camaro pickup for as long as we can remember, so the web is full of interesting renderings and even a few botched attempts to make one. This latest vision of the practical muscle car comes from Israeli artist superrenderscars, who performed a nice face swap.Because the Camaro has such a sharp front end, the render ends up looking more like a Raptor rival than the actual Silverado. But people probably don't care what the thing resembles and just want huge power in their construction worker.The Silverado ZRX will reportedly adopt a rock-hopping suspension featuring the Multimatic DSSV dampers that give the ZR2 a nice blend of comfort and ability. As for the engine, This is supposed to be the Camaro ZL1 unit, a supercharged version of the small block with about 650 horsepower.