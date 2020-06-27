Next-Generation Dodge Challenger Rendered as FCA Experiment, Looks Polished

The pixel portrait comes from an artist named Dhwanil Panchal, who, according to his Instagram description, handles transportation design in Detroit. In fact, we first discussed this styling exercise on the first day of this year, but we only had a side view back then.
Now, as mentioned in the past, as well as via the description of the fresher post at the bottom of the page, this visual adventure was completed in an FCA studio and aims to portray the next-gen... electric muscle car.
Of course, this could be Dodge testing the waters via social media, while it may also be a more serious experiment for introducing an actual EV.
Well, as long as the range includes more than one V8, the way in which the market is shifting means we'll have to accept an all-electric model, if such a proposal is made.
Then again, chances are that electrification will reach these symbols of America in the form of mild-hybrid tech assisting the combustion motors. For one thing, the pressure to reduce the average fleet emissions is real, but the sheer weight savings brought by a new platform should bring a noticeable improvement in this department.
Tech details out of the way, the big coupe we have here seems to pack the kind of sleeker lines we've seen on the Challenger, rather than reminding us of the Charger, as it has been the case with another rendering, which was shared by none other than FCA design boss Ralph Gilles.
In fact, there's a certain level of sophistication here that seems to be shared with European go-fast machines. Speaking of which, here's to hoping the next-gen Dodge muscle cars will be global offerings, as it is the case with the current incarnation of the Mustang.
While certain parts of the automotive world seems to constantly be in a rush for the next generation of cars, there are quite a few aficionados who feel extremely happy about the machines currently sitting in showrooms and Dodge's muscle cars make for the perfect example of this.
If we throw a glance at the 2019 sales charts, we notice the Challenger, which has been with us since 2008, managed to convince 60,997 customers, a number that's significantly higher than that of the much newer sixth-gen Camaro (48,266 units).
As for the Charger, 96,935 gearheads took one of these muscle sedans home, which made for a 21% increase over the previous year's sales and made for the second best year of the model's current iteration, second only to 2013, when the figure rose to 98,790 cars.
In the race for something we can call "all-new", we can overlook the fact that the needs of the enthusiasts can be met in so many ways. Sure, the scale-unfriendly nature of the duo makes these cars thirsty, while their interiors could be improved. But they manage to put a smile on their drivers’ faces and this isn't just true for the Hellcat range-toppers.
Besides, all the years of experience means that tech issues have been left behind, thanks to many, many updates that may or may not have made headlines when they were introduced. And this is why the recent 2020 J.D. Power Initial Customer Satisfaction Survey saw Dodge tying Kia for the top spot, which also marked the first time an U.S. automaker climbed to the top of the podium.
In the end, we can only hope these old-school values are integrated into the Dodge muscle cars we’ll meet later in the decade.
Meanwhile in the Mopar realm
Some more Dodge sketches from FCA sponsored project. Next generation of Electric Muscle car.
