Dodge Charger "Future Daytona" Looks Like Modernized Mopar

This is a brilliant time to be a Mopar fan - Dodge's current muscle car range is uber-rich, with things only getting better (Charger Hellcat Redeye anybody?), while the company is working on the next generation of these American idols. We've followed possible clues, namely renderings that are somehow linked to the mother ship, and we're now back in the game to discuss a pixel portrait that certainly isn't.
The 2020 model year is a special one for the Dodge Charger Daytona, since it marks the 50th birthday of the speed devil. After all, we're talking about the first car to hit 200 mph on a closed course.
And while the automaker obviously celebrated this with a special edition that was backed by the monstrous hardware of the Charger Hellcat Widebody, the iconic big wing didn't make a comeback and we can say the same about the nose cone (back in the day, this wasn't as loved as the wing, though).
Well, there are no pedestrian crash safety regulations to prevent the said aero manipulation pieces on the model presented in this rendering. We're dealing with a retro-futuristic take on the classic Charger Daytona and there are (at least) two ways of looking at these pixels.
For one, Dodge might want to explore the potential of this nameplate on its next-gen models, so perhaps the raw look of this exercise can be used as an example of why this type of design blend works.
Then there's the fact that such a virtual proposal represents all the modernized Daytona replicas out there, such as this build, which used as 2006 Charger SRT-8 as a starting point.
Digital artist Craig Kember is the one responsible for the eye candy and you should know the aficionado is responsible for production Toyota models like the third-gen Tundra, 2013 Avalon and 2003 Matrix, having led the team who created the Camry Cup NASCAR and Tundra race truck and having served as a senior designer for the cabin of the FT-1 concept that previewed the 2020 Supra.
It brings us great joy to point out that the artist also used the styling tricks to give birth to this Daytona appearance on a Ford Mustang, with the two being showcased together.
And while most of the car clearly has 'Stang spelled all over it, what do you think about the partially-visible front end of the Blue Oval toy?
