Dodge Charger "Future Daytona" Looks Like Modernized Mopar

This is a brilliant time to be a Mopar fan - Dodge's current muscle car range is uber-rich, with things only getting better (Charger Hellcat Redeye anybody?), while the company is working on the next generation of these American idols. We've followed possible clues, namely renderings that are somehow linked to the mother ship, and we're now back in the game to discuss a pixel portrait that certainly isn't.

4 photos