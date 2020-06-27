Widebody Lamborghini Miura Rendered With Roof Spoiler, Rides So Low

The midship sensation that paved the way for the supercar as we know it today is a very rare breed indeed. Only 764 units were built over the course of seven years, making the Miura a blue-chip investment as well as a desirable collector’s car.
Because so few were made, you won’t see aftermarket shops or Lamborghini Polo Storico modify the V12 bull to the extent of the car rendered by Karan Adivi. The Indian designer went completely overboard with the widebody kit, wheels, tires, and low-slung front splitter, changing the Miura’s character to a great degree.
The Verde Ithaca-inspired paintwork is wild in its own right, along with the roof-mounted spoiler. Carbon fiber side extensions and eyelid-less LED headlights are also featured, along with a pair of exhaust pipes that resemble the stock units.
Described as an “OEM-style widebody” by the pixel artist, the pumped-up Miura is a collaborative effort. Karan mentions Detroit-based Sergey Poltavskiy as the man responsible for the high dynamic range imaging. Photoshop, Lightroom, Autodesk Maya, and KeyShot are the suites used to create this digital work of art.
Back in the real world, the widest-bodied Miura models ever made are the P400 Jota and P400 SV/J. Both versions are lighter than the bone-stock car, featuring plastic windows and faired-in headlights as well as sill-mounted fuel tanks. The suspension was modified as well, widened to 9 inches up front and 12 inches at the rear in order to improve handling and to accommodate performance rubber.
The nomenclature has been revived by the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese two years ago at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance with the introduction of the Aventador SVJ. Back then, the Super Veloce Jota bettered the Porsche 911 GT2 RS on the Nurburgring Nordschleife with a lap time of 6 minutes and 44 seconds.
However, Lamborghini can do better than that. The track-only Aventador known as the SCV12 is the most powerful V12 supercar from the Italian automaker, and with the right guy in the driver’s seat, it would run rings around the Aventador SVJ.
