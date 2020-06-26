Hyundai Urus Is the Kind of SUV That Nobody Understands

Combining two cars, no matter if we’re talking about face swaps, engine changes, or simply bringing specific parts from one model to another can sometimes produce pretty unexpected results.
And when we say unexpected, we mean something that looks so awesome it’d be hard to understand why carmakers don’t team up to make the whole thing happen.
But on the other hand, there are times when mixing two cars just doesn’t work. And the Hyundai Urus that we have here and which shared on Instagram by artist automotive_photoshops is the perfect example in this regard.
While the SUV that comes out of Lamborghini and Hyundai looks well… let’s say interesting, bringing together these two cars is something that makes absolutely no sense.
In some cases, merging two different worlds just doesn’t work. As Apple’s CEO Tim Cook said many years ago when Microsoft put a keyboard on a tablet, doing such a thing is like mixing a refrigerator with a toaster. It can’t produce anything good and eventually, you just end up wasting time and resources.
An SUV built by Lamborghini and Hyundai is exactly this, a failed mix of two different worlds.
To understand how big the difference between these two companies really is, it’s enough to simply check out the price of their cars. The most affordable Hyundai in the United States, for example, is the 2020 Accent, which right now can be yours for $15,295, while the cheapest Lamborghini exceeds $200,000.
For what it’s worth, the Urus can be purchased in the U.S. starting from $200,000, and the more options you add, the higher the price eventually goes. The most expensive SUV manufactured by Hyundai is the NEXO Fuel Cell which starts at $58,735.
So yes, a Lamborghini can be more than 10 times more expensive than a Hyundai, so a model combining the best these two have to offer is something that you really shouldn’t expect toe happen anytime soon.
