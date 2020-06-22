Family Urus Is the Lamborghini-Jeep SUV Coming Out of the Blue

Lamborghinis aren’t necessarily the best family cars because really now, how often do you see a soccer mom driving her kids to school in a Huracan?
However, the Urus is the only Lamborghini that more or less gets closer to this concept, albeit it’s still not supposed to be considered a family car by any means.
And yet, someone with the right design skills has created this so-called “Family Urus,” which is a surprising SUV that resulted from an imagined collaboration between Lamborghini and Jeep. And the purpose of the rendering is to give the Urus a new meaning, turning the car into more of a family daily driver which not only excels in terms of luxury and power, but which is also capable to go on an unplanned adventure using Jeep’s off-road DNA.
As a matter of fact, the rendering seems to point more to a typical SUV rather than a family car, but the artist is most likely trying to envision a different kind of Urus that becomes an all-rounder whenever you need it.
But just how much of a family car can the Lamborghini Urus actually become?
Well, the Urus comes with quite a lot of goodies inside, including fully electric, heated, and 12-way adjustable sport seats – the top-of-the-range version is equipped with 18-way adjustable seats.
As far as the rear bench is concerned, you get the typical ISOFIX and even a folding seat back, so if you want to carry a couch with your Urus, there’s a chance that it may fit in there. With a five-seat configuration, the Urus also features 616 liters of trunk space, but this can be increased to no less than 1,596 liters when the reach bench seat is lowered.
So yes, the Urus isn’t necessarily the kind of car that’s built for a family with two kids, but on the other hand, it can serve this purpose quite effortlessly if the owner really needs it. Sure, it’s quite an expensive experiment after all, as the Urus is available for over $200,000 in the United States, with the price going even higher if you add more options.
And yet, someone with the right design skills has created this so-called “Family Urus,” which is a surprising SUV that resulted from an imagined collaboration between Lamborghini and Jeep. And the purpose of the rendering is to give the Urus a new meaning, turning the car into more of a family daily driver which not only excels in terms of luxury and power, but which is also capable to go on an unplanned adventure using Jeep’s off-road DNA.
As a matter of fact, the rendering seems to point more to a typical SUV rather than a family car, but the artist is most likely trying to envision a different kind of Urus that becomes an all-rounder whenever you need it.
But just how much of a family car can the Lamborghini Urus actually become?
Well, the Urus comes with quite a lot of goodies inside, including fully electric, heated, and 12-way adjustable sport seats – the top-of-the-range version is equipped with 18-way adjustable seats.
As far as the rear bench is concerned, you get the typical ISOFIX and even a folding seat back, so if you want to carry a couch with your Urus, there’s a chance that it may fit in there. With a five-seat configuration, the Urus also features 616 liters of trunk space, but this can be increased to no less than 1,596 liters when the reach bench seat is lowered.
So yes, the Urus isn’t necessarily the kind of car that’s built for a family with two kids, but on the other hand, it can serve this purpose quite effortlessly if the owner really needs it. Sure, it’s quite an expensive experiment after all, as the Urus is available for over $200,000 in the United States, with the price going even higher if you add more options.