Lamborghini Huracan EVO Factory Behind the Scenes Is Exquisite

The Lamborghini Huracan Evo is one of those cars many dream of owning, only some manage to get a hold of, and an entire world just drools over each and every time one of them fires up its naturally aspirated ten cylinders. So, watching it come to life is something well worth losing an hour of one’s precious time.
Italians are well known for their flaws – in terms of automotive prowess, of course. But they’re also known for their accomplishments – and the “Hurricane” (Huracán is hurricane in Spanish, but also the name of a historical Spanish fighting bull that battled with courage back in 1879) certainly qualifies as one of their modern masterpieces.
But, as everyone well knows, such masterpieces don’t appear out of the blue – they are carefully nurtured to life for extended periods of time. Because we live in a day and age when time seems to be the most significant exchange coin of the universe, the guys over at WELT Documentary did us a favor and squeezed the entire production process of the Huracan EVO in just short of an hour.
That means you have time to watch the entire episode, marvel about its many astonishing details and still make it back in time at the office (or at the Zoom conference) before your boss snaps you back from your Italian supercar reverie. And yes, before you ask, we also indulged in seeing how the V10-powered Roman “god” was created.
And we’re going to watch it all over again after hours – just to giddy some more about those Mayans that fortunately didn’t get it right with those calendars. They did, however, select a proper name - Huraqan (“one legged” in Mayan and the direct translation of the Spanish Huracán) for their god of wind, storm, and fire...
