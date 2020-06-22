Put a Lamborghini Diablo VT on Your Wall, Score Plenty of Cool Points

Papa’s Got a New Pair of Jeans, Built Into His Car

Actual cars or motorcycles used as decorations is not a new trend, but this is one car enthusiast’s chance to become the new king of cool (wall decorations). 11 photos



In 1998, Audi AG bought Automobili Lamborghini SpA and set out to update the factor. In 2001, when the Museo Lamborghini in Sant’Agata Bologna, Italy, the official factory museum, was inaugurated, bosses decided that one wall was missing something – something that would be better-looking and hold more value than a piece of paper.



They settled on the



However, it’s a complete Diablo VT otherwise, down to exact dimensions, the full interior with all the trim, and the fact that it was put together in the Lamborghini factory. Moreover, the body panels are interchangeable with those from any product version Diablo VT. In short, it’s the ultimate show piece and the closest thing to a real Diablo VT.



“This ultimate piece of wall art has been featured in several magazines, as well as documented by Lamborghini clubs and Lamborghini faithful the world over,” the auction house says in the listing. “If you want to make more of a statement than just a poster, this is a fantastic opportunity to put the real deal on your wall.”



As part of the Indy 2020 sale, Mecum is auctioning the Lamborghini Diablo VT factory prototype, which also happens to be one of the most iconic wall mounts out there. It's part of the John Atzbach Collection, a noted Shelby Mustang collector who also snapped up this Diablo VT art piece.

