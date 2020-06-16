The Only Photo of the Iceberg That Sunk the Titanic Emerges After 108 Years

2 Titanic II Coming to an Ocean Near You in 2022. Maybe

It “only” took 108 years, but we finally get a good look at the iceberg that sunk the Titanic on April 12, 1912, claiming the lives of over 1,500 passengers and crew. 6 photos



A hobbyist photographer, he took a photo of the iceberg and carefully jotted down the coordinates for its location. When he docked in New York, he learned of what had happened to the Titanic, developed the photo and, after comparing coordinates, declared it was the same iceberg. Consequently, he sent the photo to his grandfather, along with a letter in which he explains his conclusion.



“I am sending you a sea picture, the Etonian running before a gale and the iceberg that sank the Titanic. We crossed the ice tracks 40hrs before her and in daylight so saw the ice easily and I got a picture,” Wood’s letter reads, according to the same media outlet.



Both photo and letter are now for sale with auctioneers Henry Aldridge and Son of Devizes, Wilts, and the photo alone is estimated to fetch £12,000 (approximately $15,100 at today’s exchange rate). Aldridge says that this is perhaps the only pre-collision photograph of the iceberg, since other available photos are from the area, after the tragedy.



