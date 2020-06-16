Swarovski Is Selling a Limited-Edition Batmobile, and It Could Be Yours for $9K

All About U2, a Gorgeous Sailing Boat Designed to Double as Nightclub at Anchor

Assuming your superhero obsession is such as to warrant this kind of expenditure, Swarovski recommends using cotton gloves when handling the collectibles so as to not leave fingerprints. Jeweler Swarovski has done collectibles before, but they tend to be flowery, girly stuff like teddy bears and roses, little hearts and gift boxes. Now, it’s delving deep into the superhero universe, with a considerable array of offers on the Batman front, including various takes on the Batmobile and Batman himself, priced differently to suit all budgets.The two that stand out are the limited-edition Batmobile and the made-to-order large Batman figurine. Opt for either or for both, and you will be short the same amount you’d spend on an actual car that you could drive to and from work. You know, like regular mortals.However, these Swarovski collectibles are not for regular mortals. The Batmobile will be made in a 200-item series and comes with rubber tires and even metal parts, and contains 16,000 hand-set crystals, applied using the company's proprietary Pointiage technique. Don’t let the rubber tires fool you, though: Swarovski makes a point of stressing this is not a plaything. At $8,900, you bet it’s not.Then, you can also get a Batman for your Batmobile, but this one will cost your more. The large version of the non-action figurine can only be made to order and features 81,000 crystals set by hand, using the same technique, over the course of 455 hours. The plaque at the bottom can be used to customize it, in case the sheer beauty of the figurine and its $29,500 price are not enough to make it very special.For collectors with a smaller budget, there’s a $529 version of the Batmobile. Smaller and made of jet-black Swarovski crystals with 473 facets, this one doesn’t include any rubber or metal. Or you could opt for both the Batman and Batmobile package with the special online $869 offer.Assuming your superhero obsession is such as to warrant this kind of expenditure, Swarovski recommends using cotton gloves when handling the collectibles so as to not leave fingerprints.

