Lamborghini Huracan Wrecks Within 20 Minutes Off the Lot, Cops Deliver the LOLs

Leave it to the cops to deliver the LOLs, even in such serious situations as a crash involving a Lamborghini that had been on the roads for just 20 minutes. 3 photos



The Huracan was brand new, having just been driven off the dealership lot some 20 minutes prior to the crash – which, based on photographic evidence alone, resulted in considerable damage. It had come to a stop due to a mechanical failure and was hit from behind by a van, the West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit says in a tweet.



In the same tweet, the cops play judge and jury and rule that the van driver was “innocent,” even though, technically, it should have been his responsibility to brake in due time and stop to avoid collision with the unmoving Lambo. Which brings us back to how this is the second time police in the UK are drawing criticism for passing judgment and making light of accidents only because expensive rides are involved.



“It’s only a car!” reads the tweet. “But on this occasion a 20 minute old brand new Lamborghini that stopped due to mechanical failure in lane 3 them hit from behind by an innocent motorist #couldhavecried”



The department’s hashtag game is on fleek.



Earlier this month, the Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit was forced to issue a formal apology after the officer in charge of the official Twitter mocked the driver of the McLaren that had smashed into a brick wall in a one-car accident. Though there was no indication of DUI and / or of speeding, the officer claimed the driver lacked driving talent and mocked him for not being able to keep the car in a straight line, on a straight road.



Controversy aside and back to the more recent crash, neither the Lamborghini nor the van drivers suffered serious injuries. The



