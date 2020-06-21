Ford Mustang With “Speed Hunter” Sticker Speeds and Crashes, Cops Are Not Amused

Ironic and sarcastic captions on stuff can be funny, but not in this case. A Ford Mustang with stickers mocking speeding and racing laws left Canadian police unimpressed after the driver crashed it into a tree.
Mustangs crash as frequently as Ferraris catch fire, if not even more often. The combination of physics and an unprepared driver / poor driving skills is at the root of one of the most popular Internet jokes of recent years: Ford Mustangs “love” to crash.
Last week’s incident in Oak Bay, BC, Canada, will do nothing to make those jokes go away, while also being the embodiment of irony. A driver with ironic stickers on her orange Mustang crashed (hard) into a tree, leaving police scratching their head as to how irresponsible and immature she could have been.
According to the Oak Bay Police Department, a stationary patrol unit was conducting speed enforcement on a section of the road that had seen many crashes due to speed. The orange Mustang was clocked at 73 kph (45 mph) in a 40 kph (25 mph) zone, so the patrol car engaged in pursuit. Some 350 meters (1,148 feet) down the road, the Mustang crashed front-first into a tree.
The driver and front passenger weren’t hurt, but the passenger in the back complained of back pains and was rushed to the hospital. It was later determined that they had not sustained serious injuries.
It was also determined that, in addition to drinking before driving, the 20-year-old female driver had an N-license (which stands for Novice Drivers in Canada and that implies she couldn’t carry more than one passenger) and an inappropriate sense of humor. “Street racing is not a crime, well it is but f**k it,” “Yes officer I did see the speed limit sign (I just didn’t see you)” and “Speed hunter” were her stickers of choice.
The police are not laughing.
“The stickers on this car are indication of how immature and unaware some drivers are. This driver endangered the lives of her passengers and others and ultimately injured one of her passengers. We sincerely hope nobody has to die for these people to understand how serious this is,” the Oak Bay PD says in the statement.
Last week’s incident in Oak Bay, BC, Canada, will do nothing to make those jokes go away, while also being the embodiment of irony. A driver with ironic stickers on her orange Mustang crashed (hard) into a tree, leaving police scratching their head as to how irresponsible and immature she could have been.
According to the Oak Bay Police Department, a stationary patrol unit was conducting speed enforcement on a section of the road that had seen many crashes due to speed. The orange Mustang was clocked at 73 kph (45 mph) in a 40 kph (25 mph) zone, so the patrol car engaged in pursuit. Some 350 meters (1,148 feet) down the road, the Mustang crashed front-first into a tree.
The driver and front passenger weren’t hurt, but the passenger in the back complained of back pains and was rushed to the hospital. It was later determined that they had not sustained serious injuries.
It was also determined that, in addition to drinking before driving, the 20-year-old female driver had an N-license (which stands for Novice Drivers in Canada and that implies she couldn’t carry more than one passenger) and an inappropriate sense of humor. “Street racing is not a crime, well it is but f**k it,” “Yes officer I did see the speed limit sign (I just didn’t see you)” and “Speed hunter” were her stickers of choice.
The police are not laughing.
“The stickers on this car are indication of how immature and unaware some drivers are. This driver endangered the lives of her passengers and others and ultimately injured one of her passengers. We sincerely hope nobody has to die for these people to understand how serious this is,” the Oak Bay PD says in the statement.
12:45am on Beach Dr in #OakBay. Another "N" driver with 3 passengers. Fortunately, nobody died. One injured & taken in ambulance. Driver rec'd 5 traffic tickets & we're consulting with Crown regarding a potential criminal charge. Sometimes a few photos can tell the whole story. pic.twitter.com/WoUDwHyQtF— Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) June 18, 2020