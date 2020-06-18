Boris Johnson’s Jaguar XJ Rear-Ended by Security Detail in Protester “Ambush”

Rockets and Spacecraft That Will Take Humans to the Moon Travel by Train

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was involved in a minor fender-bender on June 17, when a single protester ran in front of his car convoy, blocking the way. 9 photos



The incident happened just outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, as the PM was making his way to Downing Street. A man ran in front of the convoy and the move was so unexpected that the police motorcycle in front had to brake suddenly to avoid running into him. The Jag was second, followed by a security car and another police car. As all vehicles braked, the Range Rover rear-ended the Jaguar.



When the convoy left, it became apparent that there was a considerably-sized dent in the back of the PM’s car, which carries an estimated value of £54,000 (approximately $68,000).



As per the same media outlet, the protester was Kurdish and was demonstrating against Turkey’s operation against Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq. He was pinned down by another cop and was eventually taken into the Palace of Westminster for questioning.



“At approximately 2.30pm today, two police vehicles were involved in a collision in Parliament Square. The police vehicles were part of a security movement,” Scotland Yard says in a statement. “A pedestrian is reported to have stepped onto the road, causing the vehicles to suddenly stop, which has led to two of the vehicles in the convoy being involved in a damage-only collision. No injuries have been reported.”



“A man, no further details at this time, was arrested at the scene for offenses under Section 5 of the Public Order Act and for obstructing the highway. All vehicles were able to drive from the scene,” the same statement notes.



