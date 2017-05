Ladies and gentlemen drivers, allow us to mention that the DS7 Crossback deserves a round of applause. Who would've thought that an automobile would be enough to bring Europhiles and Eurosceptics together? You see, members of both camps raised their eyebrows upon noticing Emmanuel Macron greeting the people from inside the yet-unreleased crossover a few days ago.

Emmanuel Macron in Bugatti Chiron#bugatti#chiron#bugattichiron#emmanuel#macron #emmanuelmacron #president #francepresident #paris#parisë÷ #exoticcars#exoticcar#exoticscar A post shared by ExoticCarsSpot (@bugattiking1640) on May 15, 2017 at 11:31pm PDT

Naysayers and trolls have come together to deem the otherwise lavish DS halo crossover unworthy of the presidential status, comparing it to the famous DS and SM that served past French leaders.In a somewhat predictable manner, it didn't take long for the Internet to come up with a reply, one you can find above.Opulence debate aside, noticing the presidential figure in a Bugatti Chiron seems like an aptly-rendered melange. After all, we have to keep in mind that the tale leading to the birth of the Bugatti Veyron is built on an iconic German-French partnership.And, with the proper state of mind, the arguments in favor of gifting this Instagram-delivered pixel rearrangement with a "like" continue to arrive.For one thing, Bugatti's Chiron has yet to quench the thirst of hypercar aficionados who prefer to drive with the wind in their hair. In fact, the rumor mill is currently divided between sources claiming that the Veyron 's successor will remain a hardtop-only proposal and those who discuss the possibility of an open-air derivative.Regardless of what the VW Group plans for its velocity ambasador, the render we're looking at gifts the 1,500 horsepower machine with a removable roof panel.Perhaps a mix between thereality and the Bugatti digital fantasy would also be possible. For instance, it shouldn't surprise one to come across an image portraying Emmanuel Macron inside the Bugatti Megalon - in case you're wondering about what lies behind the Megalon nameplate, we'll remind you the moniker was used for a recently-rendered Molsheim crossover.