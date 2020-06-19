Aston Martin Vanquish Smashed Against a Bollard Reinforces Negative Stereotypes

The Kobe and Gianna Bryant Helicopter Safety Act Will Save Lives, Says Widow

Victoria Police says this accident happened on June 18, in the early hours of morning, as a woman at the wheel of a V12 Aston Martin Vanquish tried making a turn. For a reason that’s yet to be determined, she smashed the car into one of the street bollards (those sneaky things, how they pop up when you least expect it!), and then fled on foot before the cops even got to the scene.Believe it or not, this isn’t the strangest part of the story. As if wrecking a $500,000 car because of very poor driving skills isn’t bad enough, the woman wasn’t even the owner of the Vanquish. She wasn’t the wife of the owner, either: the police say she fled and left the owner of the car inside the wreck. How’s that for a horrible way to end a date?On the bright side, the police say that the man wasn’t injured and that he’s cooperating in the ongoing investigation. As of the time of press, the woman is still on the run, they say – which adds another layer of “strange” to this story, since you would reckon any man letting a woman drive his Aston Martin would know her full name, at the very least.On the downside, the car is probably a write-off from the damage it took. “The car sustained major damage to its front area and was towed from the scene,” Victoria Police say. The photos released with the announcement confirm that and possibly hint that the car was driving at speed when the crash occurred.That said, this incident is not “proof” that female drivers are the worst (and most selfish creatures on earth, to boot), but it does pave the way for easy jokes along these lines. What it does prove is that this particular woman could possibly the worst, both for crashing a car that wasn’t hers and for running away after the fact.