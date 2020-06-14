4 Why Are Kids Able to Drive a Power Wheels Car Without a License, Karen Asks

A Tale of Two Lambos: Yellow Aventador Rear-Ends Identical Yellow Aventador

A rear-ender on June 7, at a junction in Singapore, made passers-by question their eyesight, when a yellow Lamborghini Aventador S crashed into another yellow Lamborghini Aventador S. According to RedChili21 , the first Lambo was stopped at the red light when the second, which was presumably speeding, smashed into it.It is also believed the two supercars had been cruising together right before the accident happened.Photos from the accident are available in the gallery above and the post embedded at the end of the article. That first picture has a Photoshop feel to it, but the different angles – and the video below – confirm that the accident did happen.Before traffic police came and more passers-by gathered with their phones, both drivers rushed to remove the license plates. However, the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook Group was able to identify the second car, the one that caused the crash and, no surprise there, the driver is a serial offender.He has been spotted speeding and running lights in the city just days before, in the same yellow Lambo. He was also photographed and filmed racing the same Lamborghini, then painted a bright, light purple, earlier this year, on at least a couple of occasions.Photos from the crash scenes shows both cars took some damage, which could be indicative of the speed the second one was traveling at. That is to say, this wasn’t your run of the mill rear-ender. There was also a small fire that was handled immediately by people at the scene.The cars were towed away and it didn’t seem like either driver was hurt. That last part is the good news.