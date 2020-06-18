Crashed Dodge Hellcat Redeye With 1,571 Miles Looks Pitiful at Salvage Yard

You’ve heard this one from Spider-Man's Uncle Ben – with great power comes great responsibility. These are words to live by when driving a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, let alone a Redeye with know-how from the Demon.
Listed on Copart with an estimated retail value of $45,000 or so, the F8 Green muscle car in the photo gallery will soon be up for grabs. But until then, it’ll sit in the salvage yard with “Don’t Start” and “Lost Oil” written on the windshield. The front fascia – including the bumper, grille, and headlights – is a sorrowful sight, and the damage extends to the left front panel.
Though it’s hard to tell from the photos provided by the vendor, the structural damage doesn’t appear to be serious. Running an online check on 2C3CDZL93KH667714 returns no accident or total loss records, but the search results do mention a listing price of $71,500 when it was sold in February 2020 by Robert’s Chrysler Dodge in the city of Meriden, Connecticut.
The anti-collision steel beam has light damage on the passenger’s side, but as you can tell, the radiator appears to be in good shape. What the photos don’t tell, however, is what lurks under the floor and low in the engine bay.
At the end of the day, the gas-guzzling mill and the eight-speed automatic transmission should be enough for many people to be interested in this fellow. Parts such as the hood, wheels, braking system, side mirrors, steering wheel, seats, dashboard, taillights, and trunk will also fetch money on eBay.
Considering that a 707-horsepower Hellcat crate engine starts from approximately $16,000 and the 797-horsepower Redeye is more desirable for restomodding, it’s obvious that the car’s most important components are worth repurposing. The 6.2-liter supercharged motor would be great for OEM tuning as well, namely a Jeep Wrangler Hellcat or Ram 1500 Hellcat swap.
On a somehow related note, the next Challenger and Charger will go hybrid. Head honcho Mike Manley let it slip that “electrification will certainly be part of the formula that says what is American muscle in the future. What it isn’t going to be is a V8, supercharged, 700-horsepower engine.”
