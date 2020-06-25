Modern Lamborghini Espada Looks Like the Coupe Sportscar That Must Happen

And it’s all thanks to the Espada legacy in the first place, as designer Giorgi Tedoradze tried to mix the original coupe styling of the car with the sportscar look that Lamborghini has become famous for.The Espada itself is a model that actually deserves a place in Lamborghini’s modern lineup, especially if its new design adopts this sportscar-inspired look that aligns with the rest of the cars currently being produced by the Italian company.Lamborghini Espada was officially announced at the 1968 Geneva Motor Show, and it was originally powered by a 3.9-liter V12 engine that developed no less than 325 horsepower.The design of the car was made by Marcello Gandini at Bertone and it was actually based on two different models, namely the Lamborghini Marzal and the Bertone Pirana. The back of the Espada was the one that caught everyone’s attention, and it featured the same taillights as the ones used on the Fiat 124 Sport Coupe.Finding an Espada these days isn’t necessarily the easiest thing to do, especially as Lamborghini produced only a little over 1,200 units during the ten years of production.Bringing back the Espada, on the other hand, is something that Lamborghini itself is believed to have been looking into as well. New Espada versions were expected both during the ‘90s and in mid-2000s, but Lamborghini eventually focused all of its efforts on other models that eventually reached the mass production.Is the Espada on the table for a comeback anytime soon? That’s hard to say, but right now, a design like the one in the rendering is something that could actually work for a modern version of the car.