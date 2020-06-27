Apple to Update the CarPlay Dashboard with a Cool New Feature

While most CarPlay users are waiting for Google to update Google Maps and Waze with support for the dashboard, Apple itself is working on a series of improvements, some of which are gradually rolling out to users testing the iOS 14 preview build as we speak.
In the next iOS update, the Cupertino-based iPhone maker will update the CarPlay dashboard with one new small feature that many might not even notice.
Apple will add track duration info for music players on the dashboard. This means that you can now see how much is left from the song you’re listening to, and the feature is already live in Apple Music. There’s a chance other music players would get it too, but again, developers themselves might need to add support for it in their own apps.
As some users discuss on reddit, the ETA box in the maps card isn’t getting any love, despite Apple actually having enough room to further expand it with more information. As I said earlier, the CarPlay dashboard now allows third-party apps to use the maps card, so the only thing that Google Maps or Waze need to replace Apple Maps on the multi-view screen is official support for this feature.
But while third parties don’t necessarily seem interested in bringing these features to their users, Apple could further refine the maps card with extra information in the ETA box, which is large enough to also include more details, such as the actual time left to reach the destination.
Meanwhile, the iPhone maker is also preparing other massive improvements for CarPlay that would land on the market with the release of iOS 14 in the fall. Already available in preview, iOS 14 will bring plenty of features to CarPlay users, including support for wallpapers and Siri ETA support, all of which would be available on all devices running the new operating system (the supported models list includes the iPhone 6s and newer).
