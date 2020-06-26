The Weeknd’s 5-Bay, Neon-Lit Garage Is Worth the $25M He’s Asking on His Mansion

3 This 1968 Pontiac GTO Is a Babied Car Looking for Love

2 This 1969 Pontiac GTO “Judge” Hasn’t Seen Any Rain Lately, Looks Truly Fabulous

1 This 1966 Pontiac GTO Is a Royal Bobcat with Just 4,000 Miles on the Clock

This 1967 Pontiac GTO Convertible Is One of Just Three with This Color Scheme

The Pontiac GTO is an iconic car coming from the muscle car era with quite the number of fans, and it is because of these people that gems like the one we’re going to talk about today survived to modern times. 12 photos



First, as the garage selling it on



And there are many other things that you must know about it. For example, it has always been stored in a climate-controlled facility with a car cover on top to make sure the paint is properly preserved. Then, the folks over at JFK Auto who are now trying to sell the car claim the top has never been down, so if you buy it, you can be one of the first to do the whole thing.



Needless to say, the GTO comes in nearly perfect condition with 99 percent of the parts still original. Only the trunk pan has been replaced as part of a full restoration process that was completed by Bloomington Corvette Restoration Shop in 2010.



The car, which is powered by a 400ci (6.6-liter) engine, has received multiple awards, including the first place at AACA, GTO Nationals Gold, Pontiac Nationals Gold, and Concours Gold. There are documents serving as living proof for all of these, according to the seller.



Given it’s an award-winning car in such an awesome condition, JFK Auto says you shouldn’t by any means buy the GTO to use as a daily driver. It’s a museum car or a show model, they claim.



As for the price, most of you aren’t going to like it. The car costs $145,000, which at some level pretty much makes sense given all of the above. This 1967 Pontiac GTO convertible that we have here is a super-rare find because of two different reasons.First, as the garage selling it on eBay claims it is one of just three coming in this color combination of a white exterior and a blue interior. And second, it’s a car that the original owner kept for no less than 33 years, and now it can be yours in an amazing condition.And there are many other things that you must know about it. For example, it has always been stored in a climate-controlled facility with a car cover on top to make sure the paint is properly preserved. Then, the folks over at JFK Auto who are now trying to sell the car claim the top has never been down, so if you buy it, you can be one of the first to do the whole thing.Needless to say, the GTO comes in nearly perfect condition with 99 percent of the parts still original. Only the trunk pan has been replaced as part of a full restoration process that was completed by Bloomington Corvette Restoration Shop in 2010.The car, which is powered by a 400ci (6.6-liter) engine, has received multiple awards, including the first place at AACA, GTO Nationals Gold, Pontiac Nationals Gold, and Concours Gold. There are documents serving as living proof for all of these, according to the seller.Given it’s an award-winning car in such an awesome condition, JFK Auto says you shouldn’t by any means buy the GTO to use as a daily driver. It’s a museum car or a show model, they claim.As for the price, most of you aren’t going to like it. The car costs $145,000, which at some level pretty much makes sense given all of the above.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here.