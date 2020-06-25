Ford Mustang "Hyper GT" Looks Sharp, Out for Supercar Blood

A Ford Mustang that can challenge supercars sounds like a desirable proposition and there are multiple reasons for this. So, let's zoom in on the matter with the help of a rendering depicting such a pony, shall we?
While supercars are thriving these days, it's probably safe to say the genre is also being questioned like never before - how much of the six-figure price that defines such a machine goes into the actual performance and how much is invested into the status-granting assets?
And one of the factors that have contributed to the said reality check comes from muscle cars, which have become sharper than ever. So not only have these slabs of America lost their fear of bends, but some of them have become quite fond of being thrown around a tricky corner.
Well, the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is a brilliant example of this. With the independent rear suspension being in service since 2014, Ford Performance engineers have taken full advantage of the better-balanced chassis by gifting the range-topper with hardware such as Brembo brakes and a dual-clutch tranny.
Sure, Ford has other corner-savvy Mustangs, like the GT350 and even the Bullitt-replacing Mach 1 that landed earlier this month, while the Level 2 Performance Package gives the GT amazing handling, but nothing below the GT500 packs enough muscle to take on a supercar.
Well, the rendering we have here portrays an S550 Ford Mustang GT that has been fitted with all the right stuff that would allow it to engage in such activities.
We've got an aggressive widebody look, with the box flares meeting an aero armour adorning the lower part of the vehicle's body, massive rear diffuser included. Meanwhile, the pair of "nostrils" on the hood suggests there's enough firepower in there for the given task.
The rear end makes do with a wickerbill rather than a massive wing, all in the effort of staying true to the silhouette of the Mustang.
Then again, you can't challenge a supercar without packing details that some consider cool and other see as ridiculous, which is why the exhaust tips now sit above the number plate (the tech argument involves freeing up space, so that diffuser could help the vehicle skip the wing).
And you can thank digital artist Karan Adivi, whose work ranges from an earlier version of this Mustang, to various... supercars, for this visual treat.
