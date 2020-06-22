If You Live in San-Fran You Can Have a Pizza-Bar on Your Driveway

Ford Mustang Mach 1 "Leprechaun" Looks Like a Restomod Treasure

Polarizing. This is probably the best word to describe the Ford Mustang Mach 1 proposal showcased in the rendering that brought us here. And there are multiple reasons for that. 5 photos



Then there's the vehicle itself. Yes, this is part of the early Mach 1s, which receive the most love these days. But keep in mind that we're looking at the final facelift of the first-generation 'Stang, which was offered between 1971 and 1973. Not only did this the new design seem to please fewer gearheads than the 1969 and the 1970 Mach 1s, but the equipment featured by the special was less consistent.



Getting back to this rendering, which comes from digital artist Kalim Oozeear, the obvious question revolves around the goodies underneath that new air scoop dominating the hood. And while we don't get to peek inside the engine compartment, we can only assume such project would feature serious firepower rather than any V8 out there.



While the front end is here in standard form, the side skirt appears to have received extensions and most of the aero work is done at the back. That's where the airflow is guided with the help of a wickerbill and a diffuser-like element.



And since the ground clearance is the microscopic type, we're dealing with air springs here, while the solid-center design of the custom wheels makes for an attention magnet.



Oh, and yes, that chrome green wrap might also have something to do this classic



