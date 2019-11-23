autoevolution

Widebody Ferrari F8 Tributo "Cherry" Looks Sleek, Has Carbon Suit

You can easily trace the bloodline of the Ferrari F8 Tributo to the 458 Italia, simply because the Prancing Horse has been shortening life cycles since the latter, coming up with partially-new models instead. As such, the appearance of the F8 falls perfectly in line with Maranello's current design standards and there are plenty of gear heads out there who wish to "update" the styling of the newcomer, just like there are many visually-tuned 458s.
Case in point with the rendering we have here, which portrays a widebody incarnation of the 720 horsepower Italian exotic.

Compared to most WB kits, which bring all-custom fenders, the one we have here actually takes the lines of the factory design one step further. So perhaps an untrained eye could perceive the contraption staring at us from behind the screen as a stock Fezza. The "risk" is especially true for the front view of the supercar, since the fender drama is more visible when the vehicle is seen from behind.

However, if there's something that screams "tuned", that has to be the carbon fiber armor working the airflow across the lower side of the mid-engined toy.

Of course, the custom wheel and tire package also plays a part here. And you might be wondering why this Ferrari F8 Tributo sits so close to the road - the answer comes from the suspension of the twin-turbo V8 machine, which now features air springs. Oh well, at least this kind of hardware means the one behind the wheel can lift the vehicle in the kind of real-world situations that demand such a move.The gear head behind the pixels
We can't end this visual tale without mentioning the mind that delivered the work. And we're talking about Karan Adivi, a digital artist who often enjoys adding extra aero to already-spicy machines.

