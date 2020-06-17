Aston Martin Vantage "Sonata" Looks Like a Supercar Surprise

Yes, of course the Aston Martin Vantage is a GT rather than a supercar, but nothing sticks to the usual ways in a rendering like the one that now sits before us. So, let's take the time to zoom in on this amusing digital contraption, shall we?
As those of you who are tuned into our Speed Shot tales (there's a tag for that below) are well aware, face swap renderings like this one only seem to grow in popularity.
Some of these visual shenanigans feature elaborate, 3D work, while others use a simpler, two-dimensional approach. In the end, the smile such an image puts on an enthusiast's face (after all, this is the main purpose here) isn't necessarily related to its level of sophistication.
With that out of the way, we can focus on the details of the rendering, which sees the current Aston Martin Vantage borrowing the front end of the 2020 Hyundai Sonata. And we have to thank digital label Car Front Swaps for this piece.
Sure, the Sonata caters to the transportation needs of a totally different audience than that of the British GT, but there's something about this mix that catches the eye.
For one, the styling of the Hyundai has been the topic of many discussions, with the South Korean automotive producer having chosen a bold path for its sedan. In fact, the vehicle showcases the automaker's latest styling language, which is dubbed Sensuous Sportiness.
And it's not all marketing - the list of designers who were responsible for the project involves famous names such as Luc Donckerwolke (his portfolio includes three Lamborghinis, two Bentleys and three Audis, among others) and Sang Yup Lee (think: sixth-gen Camaro concept, C6 Corvette Stingray Concept, Bentley EXP 10 Speed 6 Concept). Note that while Lee now leads the styling offensive of Hyundai and Genesis, the first's luxury sub-brand, the latter has left the company.
Some of these visual shenanigans feature elaborate, 3D work, while others use a simpler, two-dimensional approach. In the end, the smile such an image puts on an enthusiast's face (after all, this is the main purpose here) isn't necessarily related to its level of sophistication.
With that out of the way, we can focus on the details of the rendering, which sees the current Aston Martin Vantage borrowing the front end of the 2020 Hyundai Sonata. And we have to thank digital label Car Front Swaps for this piece.
Sure, the Sonata caters to the transportation needs of a totally different audience than that of the British GT, but there's something about this mix that catches the eye.
For one, the styling of the Hyundai has been the topic of many discussions, with the South Korean automotive producer having chosen a bold path for its sedan. In fact, the vehicle showcases the automaker's latest styling language, which is dubbed Sensuous Sportiness.
And it's not all marketing - the list of designers who were responsible for the project involves famous names such as Luc Donckerwolke (his portfolio includes three Lamborghinis, two Bentleys and three Audis, among others) and Sang Yup Lee (think: sixth-gen Camaro concept, C6 Corvette Stingray Concept, Bentley EXP 10 Speed 6 Concept). Note that while Lee now leads the styling offensive of Hyundai and Genesis, the first's luxury sub-brand, the latter has left the company.
View this post on Instagram
The real question is does it have smaht pahk? Don't talk to me unless it does $ (Sonata/Vantage) ________________________________________ Use the link in bio to suggest a swap! ________________________________________ #hyundai #sonata #kia #korea #southkorea #kdm #kdmnation #kdmsociety #kdmstance #pos #shitbox #awful #astonmartin #astonmartinvantage #aston #martin #vantage #britain #british #uk #supercar #luxury #007 #jamesbond #carsofinstagram #carswithoutlimits #blacklist #edit #photoshop #meme