Mercedes-AMG Project One Back Under Wraps, Production Version Almost Ready

Some projects are meant for a convoluted history. Such is the case with Mercedes-AMG's flagship F1-inspired road and track weapon. We saw the concept shine like a bright star on a night’s open sky back in 2017, then it started drifting away as issues with transplanting the technology to a road car amounted time and again. It even underwent a change of name, though according to the latest development announced by the automaker itself we are back where we started.

13 photos