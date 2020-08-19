Mercedes-AMG Project One Back Under Wraps, Production Version Almost Ready

Some projects are meant for a convoluted history. Such is the case with Mercedes-AMG's flagship F1-inspired road and track weapon. We saw the concept shine like a bright star on a night’s open sky back in 2017, then it started drifting away as issues with transplanting the technology to a road car amounted time and again. It even underwent a change of name, though according to the latest development announced by the automaker itself we are back where we started.
More precisely, the Mercedes-AMG Project One has rekindled its camouflage wrap. Fortunately, fans can sigh in relief because the hypercar is not really a chimera. Nor a figment of AMG’s imagination, for that matter. This is probably why the company was keen on announcing that development of the project is still a go.
And just recently it entered what should be the last phase of evolution before finally reaching the fabled production standard. As such, a number of pre-production units are now again sporting camouflage attire as they undergo new tests (some fast laps among them) at the technology center and proving grounds at Immendingen, Baden-Württemberg in Germany.
It turns out that so far testing of the powertrain unit was only done on motionless stands – and just now they are finally starting to focus on actual track performance. Mercedes-AMG has also revealed they greenlit the trials of the complex electrified hybrid power unit in full power mode, outputting more than 1,000 horsepower.
The company is using the German proving grounds to further enhance the model’s maneuverability, for the dynamic test program and also to fully exercise the vehicle’s advanced active aerodynamics after previously completing the wing tunnel test phase. After everything is complete at Immendingen, Mercedes-AMG is promising another enticing development – the team will move to the performance caster of Nurburgring’s Nordschleife.
