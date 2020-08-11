Vision 1789 French Hypercar Runs on Biomethane Instead of Gasoline

Let’s be frank here, the French aren’t experienced in the hypercar segment. “But wait, isn’t Bugatti based in France?” Well, you have a point, dear reader.
In recent history, the EB110 was manufactured in Italy while the Veyron couldn’t have happened without the backing of the Volkswagen Group and the over-the-top ambition of a single man – the ruthless engineer known as Ferdinand Piech.
Vision Automobiles Paris is a name that may not ring any bells, but the up-and-coming automaker promises to redeem the French hypercar with a very different animal from the Chiron and subsequent models. Named after the French Revolution of 1789, the 1789 will feature an engine that runs on biomethane. The configuration, displacement, and output figures are not known at this moment, but that’s more than enough to understand why this fellow is a trailblazing car.
“In the current context of energy transition, we are convinced that we have smart alternatives to fossil fuels and electricity right in front of us,” explain the creators of the mid-engine interloper. In terms of development, Vision is counting on WRTI for much-needed help with the powerplant, transmission, and other hardware.
Welter Recherche Technologie Industrie is the brainchild of Gerard Welter, a French designer who worked for Peugeot between 1998 and 2007. Some of his creations include the 304, the 604, 305, 405, and 406 Coupe, along with the 205 hatchback. This guy also built sports prototypes such as the WM P88 that reached 407 km/h at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1988 thanks to an 850-horsepower V6 engine.
About the alternative to fossil fuel mentioned a little earlier, the biomethane will be stored in a tank behind the occupants in either liquid or gaseous form. For racing, liquid is the preferred option because it’s less heavy and less cumbersome.
“The average age at Vision is 26” according to the French startup, and the lineup includes racing drivers Matthieu Vaxiviere and Paul-Loup Chatin. The renderings in the photo gallery come four years after the birth of the project, and with a bit of luck, we may be treated to the real deal in just as many years.
