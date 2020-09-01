The Age of Flying Cars has Been Launched by SkyDrive

5 Spyker C8 Preliator Priced at $354,990 in the United States

4 Spyker C8 Preliator Spyder Teased, It Will Come To Shine In Geneva

2 Koenigsegg Boss Says The V8 It Builds For Spyker Could Last "About 200 Years"

1 Spyker SUV Is Still On The Table, This Time It Gets Hybrid Tech

More on this:

Spyker Gets Russian Oligarch Money Injection: 2 Supercars, 1 SUV Coming in 2021

2020 is strange timing for planned comebacks and / or new releases, given that most businesses are struggling to survive, but Spyker Cars is keeping a positive outlook. A new cash injection from a Russian oligarch helps. 17 photos



Not all hope is lost on the Preliator supercar, a new report in SUV .



According to the publication, Russian oligarch and SMP Racing owner Boris Rotenberg (who bears close ties to Russian President Putin) and business partner Michail Pessis, both owners of limited-edition Spyker cars, will take Spyker out of shallow water and back into business. The plan is to build new cars in Germany, open a new store in Monaco and deliver three



All three models will be debuted next year: the C8 Preliator Spyder (which will be the first to enter production), the D8 Peking-to-Paris SUV (based on the D12 concept shown at Geneva more than a decade earlier) and the B6 Venator (introduced in 2013). Whether the Preliator will retain the specs on the prototype shown three years ago remains to be seen: that one was supposed to be powered by a Koenigsegg-developed naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 engine, but the Koenigsegg deal fell through.



“There can be no doubt that Spyker has had a few very tough years since the demise of Saab Automobile AB in 2011,” Spyker Cars says in a statement to AutoCar, confirming the news. “With this new partnership, those days are definitely gone and Spyker will become an important player in the super sports car market segment.”



Third time’s a charm, you know what they say. Spyker is a Dutch carmaker that’s been around, on and off, since 1999. Despite several promising starts, it only made some 265 cars to date and been through a couple of bankruptcies and several financial upheavals. Before filing for bankruptcy again in 2018, it was working on the C8 Preliator , presented at the Geneva Motor Show in 2017 Not all hope is lost on the Preliator supercar, a new report in AutoCar suggests. Spyker is getting another lease on life thanks to a Russian oligarch money injection, and it’s planning a refreshed lineup for the next year, which includes two supercars and oneAccording to the publication, Russian oligarch and SMP Racing owner Boris Rotenberg (who bears close ties to Russian President Putin) and business partner Michail Pessis, both owners of limited-edition Spyker cars, will take Spyker out of shallow water and back into business. The plan is to build new cars in Germany, open a new store in Monaco and deliver three Spyker models to the premium market – and maybe even make a return to racing.All three models will be debuted next year: the C8 Preliator Spyder (which will be the first to enter production), the D8 Peking-to-Paris SUV (based on the D12 concept shown at Geneva more than a decade earlier) and the B6 Venator (introduced in 2013). Whether the Preliator will retain the specs on the prototype shown three years ago remains to be seen: that one was supposed to be powered by a Koenigsegg-developed naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 engine, but the Koenigsegg deal fell through.“There can be no doubt that Spyker has had a few very tough years since the demise of Saab Automobile AB in 2011,” Spyker Cars says in a statement to AutoCar, confirming the news. “With this new partnership, those days are definitely gone and Spyker will become an important player in the super sports car market segment.”Third time’s a charm, you know what they say.