Famous Vlogger Drives Koenigsegg One of One Agera Final Edition, Hits 186 MPH

We all know very well some folks are luckier than others – but even Tim Burton, known professionally as Shmee150, was acting more excited than usual considering his latest encounter in Munich, Germany. He was there to attend the launch event of Koenigsegg’s latest dealerships in the land of the speed limit-free Autobahn, and of course he jumped at the occasion of a unique close encounter.
Said meeting was not part of the “close encounters of the third kind” folklore, but it was certainly not far off either. That is because Burton was given the opportunity to join the festivities that included a separate photoshoot in a different location – and he drove there in one of the rarest Koenigsegg cars on the planet! And his route, of course, included a limit-free stretch of the Autobahn.
His ride for the day was a bright orange example with exposed carbon fiber and silver accents... the Koenigsegg One of 1 (One). This is no ordinary car, coming in the Swedish performance company’s lineage after the CC8S, CCR, and CCXR as part of the Agera lineup.
If you followed the exploits of Christian von Koenigsegg’s exotic endeavors you might have gotten the hints – if not, no worries, we are here to explain. Breath in, breathe out, ready? So, the Agera series started taking the world by storm just a decade ago and over the years spawned a lineage that included the Agera R, S, One:1 (the megacar), and the Agera RS – once the record holder for the fastest production car.
Right at the end there were also just three Agera Final Edition examples – the FE Thor and FE Vader that currently live in California, and the One of 1(One). The latter’s new home is in Munich at the recently inaugurated showroom, and it is also the example Shmee was given the chance to play with on the Autobahn at up to 300+ kph (187 mph - see the exact moment in the gallery).
To say this was an out of this world occasion would certainly be an understatement, especially since this incredible example is virtually unique. It sports the powerplant of the One:1 with its massive 1,360 PS (1,000 kW; 1,341 hp) output, but also has Agera’s daily usability that includes the removable glass panel up top.
We are not going to spoil the fun of watching the short (not in terms of distance, but in time – given the achieved speeds) Autobahn drive to the photoshoot location, but it all starts at the 5:30 mark and from then on you don’t need to check the screen because there is nothing wrong with it – the camera shakes are caused by the massive vibrations sent through the body during acceleration!
And that’s not all, because once there, Burton also has the chance to see the current crop of Koenigsegg models bundled together, so here is also the chance to see a few close-ups of the Jesko Absolut, Jesko Track, and the equally spectacular Gemera.
