2021 Ram 1500 TRX Drag Races 2020 Ford F-150 Raptor, America Wins

You're probably familiar with Netflix running a little drama miniseries dubbed The Queen's Gambit these days. Well, the adventure we're here to discuss is a bit like the chess tournaments featured on the show, but with rugged terrain-savvy full-size pickup trucks instead of chess superstars. We all know the top players, namely the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX and the 2020 Ford F-150 Raptor, but what about the other big names on the board?

5 photos