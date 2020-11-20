2021 Ram 1500 TRX Drag Races 2020 Ford F-150 Raptor, America Wins

You're probably familiar with Netflix running a little drama miniseries dubbed The Queen's Gambit these days. Well, the adventure we're here to discuss is a bit like the chess tournaments featured on the show, but with rugged terrain-savvy full-size pickup trucks instead of chess superstars. We all know the top players, namely the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX and the 2020 Ford F-150 Raptor, but what about the other big names on the board?
The bed junkies over at The Fast Lane Truck have brought the said enemies together, albeit while also throwing the 2021 Ram Rebel and the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Trail Boss into the arena.
The idea was to race the last two, with the winner going up against the Raptor. Oh, and the machine coming on top would duke it out with the TRX and its mighty supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI, which churns out no less than 702 hp and 650 lb-ft of twist.
Now, there's a natural question revolving around the Trail Boss example we have here: why does this feature the 5.3-liter V8 rather than the 6.2-liter monster? To put it simply, the latter would've given the Chevy an unfair advantage over the Ram.
And since we've discussed the idea of a series in the intro, we can imagine this stunt only makes for the first episode. For instance, we're waiting for the Blue Oval to release the 2021, third-gen Raptor, with some wild rumors talking about the V8 making a comeback. Then there's the wave of electric trucks that's set to hit us soon, so we'll get to enjoy plenty of extra battles in the future.
PS: If you happen to be in a rush, you can jump to the 8:10 point of the clip below, which brings the said top match. However, you should know the rest of the video is also worthy of attention.
