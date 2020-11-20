Audi, BMW, Jaguar, MINI, and Tesla Pickups Rendered - the BMW i3 Is Too Good

Electric pickups seem to be all the rage these days, with at least six different models looming just around the corner - if that corner was the turn of next year. So, that begs a question: what is it with pickups all of a sudden?
Well, if you live in the U.S., you don't really need an answer to that question, because you already know the Ford F-150 has been the best-selling vehicle for the past God knows how many years, and you only need to step outside to notice just how many of the cars around you have a bed at the back.
The rest of the world, however, isn't sold on the idea as much. Pickups are seen as work vehicles. Well, not so much at Lease Fetcher, apparently. The British company with a mission to make leasing a car a much more enjoyable (and profitable) experience decided to give pickups a more recreational spin, using their beds to haul sporting and adventure gear instead of work-related stuff.
Well, maybe not so much their beds as their roof racks since these aren't exactly your ordinary full-size pickup trucks. No, in most cases, quite the opposite. The company commissioned an artist to convert five different premium cars into their fictional pickup equivalents, then place them in a setting that will make you want to get out of the house instantly. Glancing over the images, we'd say the graphics wizz did an excellent job on both accounts.
First up is the Audi TTS Coupe, which was turned into a camping master. With a roof-mounted tent and a trailer behind, the small German sports car becomes a snail impersonator, except this one is pretty schnell. Next is the Jaguar I-PACE, the electric crossover from the British manufacturer. Its pickup version reminds us of the Fiat Fullback for some reason, but it's worth pointing out this is fully electric. The Jag is pictured against the gorgeous backdrop of the Lake District in North West England, carrying a pair of mountain bikes. The fact it's stopped in a turn with nobody inside is a bit worrying, but we'll let that slide.
The third conversion is another electric vehicle (the second out of a total of three), one that most would consider the poster boy of the EV movement: the Tesla Model 3. Funnily enough, there actually is a Model 3-based pickup out there owned by a famous YouTuber and it doesn't look that dissimilar to this rendering.
The fourth is based on a MINI Countryman, with the pickup conversion borrowing the split tailgate of the Clubman. It carries a surfboard on a roof rack with the bed probably reserved for the wetsuits needed for a bathe in the cold waters of the English Channel.
Finally, we have the third EV and our personal favorite: the BMW i3. Who knew the German urban runabout would make such a convincing pickup truck? The conversion keeps the suicide door layout and even the rear seats, though there doesn't appear to be too much room left for them to be of any use. The limited range of the i3 was not enough to keep it from reaching the slopes in the German Alps with a set of skis on top, apparently, though leaving it in the cold with nowhere to plug in might not be such a great idea. Good thing these are just renderings and not actual pictures, then.
