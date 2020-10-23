Wage no Wars on Mars Aliens with this Tesla-Branded Observational Tank

5 You Need This Special App to Fully Understand the New Ram 1500 TRX

More on this:

Here’s the 2021 Ram TRX Jumping Like a Baja Truck

Ford may be waxing lyrical about the PowerBoost V6 hybrid, but Ram has the upper hand in terms of excitement. The TRX is a no-nonsense truck that would make even the F-150 Raptor blush with admiration, especially when it comes to off-road capability. 100 photos



Sitting two inches higher from the ground than the rest of the 1500 lineup, the TRX boasts 13 inches of suspension travel up front and 14 inches at the rear. Roman said he’s been lucky enough to have driven a trophy truck once, “and this is as close as you’ll get to a trophy truck. It’s that good.” High praise, but then again, it’s a pretty badass pickup that offers more than 700 horsepower from a supercharged V8 motor.



The rock crawling course didn’t pose too much of a problem for the TRX either, but Tommy did let the truck down by not using sufficient power to get out of a wheel-spinning situation. It’s a small price to pay for better handling off the beaten path and on the highway, but “the front axle doesn’t articulate as well as the Power Wagon.”



At the media event organized by Ram, the two amigos from The Fast Lane family also jumped the Ram TRX at 53 mph (85 kph) with little in the way of drama at touchdown. Seeing a half-ton pickup with all four wheels airborne is certainly spectacular, which is why you may want to start the following video at 8 minutes and 50 seconds.



As a brief refresher, the most badass truck in the segment starts at $71,690 or $13,555 more than the Ford F-150 Raptor in crew-cab flavor. The



Roman and Tommy from TFLoffroad had the opportunity to check out the Hellcat-engined pickup on uneven terrain, and the ride quality left a great impression on them. “The suspension just really soaks up these bumps” thanks to 2.5-inch Bilstein Black Hawk e2 adaptive performance shocks, an independent front end with control arms made from forged aluminum, and full-floating shafts for the Dana 60 rear axle.Sitting two inches higher from the ground than the rest of the 1500 lineup, the TRX boasts 13 inches of suspension travel up front and 14 inches at the rear. Roman said he’s been lucky enough to have driven a trophy truck once, “and this is as close as you’ll get to a trophy truck. It’s that good.” High praise, but then again, it’s a pretty badass pickup that offers more than 700 horsepower from a supercharged V8 motor.The rock crawling course didn’t pose too much of a problem for the TRX either, but Tommy did let the truck down by not using sufficient power to get out of a wheel-spinning situation. It’s a small price to pay for better handling off the beaten path and on the highway, but “the front axle doesn’t articulate as well as the Power Wagon.”At the media event organized by Ram, the two amigos from The Fast Lane family also jumped the Ram TRX at 53 mph (85 kph) with little in the way of drama at touchdown. Seeing a half-ton pickup with all four wheels airborne is certainly spectacular, which is why you may want to start the following video at 8 minutes and 50 seconds.As a brief refresher, the most badass truck in the segment starts at $71,690 or $13,555 more than the Ford F-150 Raptor in crew-cab flavor. The Launch Edition – of which only 702 units will ever be manufactured – is sold out despite the $90k sticker price.