Doug DeMuro Reviews 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye, “It’s a Crazy Car”

The Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye may not be the fastest four-door sedan on the Nurburgring, but the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S has nothing on this family-sized Mopar muscle car in terms of straight-line performance. More to the point, expect 203 mph (327 kph) on a long stretch of road.
Dodge also quotes 10.6 seconds for the quarter-mile run, which is simply staggering for a heavier vehicle than the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. Doug DeMuro is rightfully impressed by the supercharged model that retails at $80,090 including freight, describing the Hellcat Redeye as “a crazy car.”
If there is something the range-topping Charger doesn’t do well, that’s quality. The interior is a mess that shows its age, and as expected of a Chrysler product, the materials used throughout the cabin are pretty bad. “Terrible resolution” for the rearview camera is another point of criticism.
Doug is a tall guy, we all know that. But even at 6’3” or 192 centimeters, he can’t reach the grab handle to close the fully-opened driver’s door. Instead, grabbing the door by the edge of the storage compartment will have to make do. Despite these imperfections, one cannot ignore that 6.2-liter engine.
The Hellcat V8 in Redeye specification is rated at 797 horsepower and 707 pound-feet of torque, translating to a loose rear end when you tap the throttle pedal. Doug says the Redeye is “distinguishable” from the regular Hellcat in terms of perceived performance, and yes, you can also daily it.
Mr. DeMuro doesn’t recommend treating the Redeye as a daily driver, though. “For this money, you could get something that’s a lot nicer inside. You want to use what you’re paying for, which is the powertrain and performance.”
Last, but certainly not least, how does the new Charger Hellcat Redeye fare on the Dougscore list? At 64 points overall, it’s tied with the Charger Hellcat Widebody and merely one point behind the strip-slaying Dodge Demon.
