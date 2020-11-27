Supercharged Ram 1500 Drag Races Yamaha R6 With a Surprising Ending

The Stig Is at It Again, This Time Drifting the Mercedes-AMG C63 Black Series

Now, given the scale footprint gap between the two, which sits at well over 4,000 lbs (1,814 kg), one might wonder what the catch is. For starters, this is a quarter-mile run, so getting the car off the line is a much easier job than the one of the rider , while there may or may not be time for the latter to catch up.Then there's an all-important aftermarket difference: while the motorcycle is almost stock, we can't say the same about the truck. Keep in mind that the 600cc engine of the Yamaha , which delivers around 120 hp, has received a custom exhaust and the swing arm has been extended, which makes the launch a bit easier to manage.Under the hood of the Ram, we find a 5.7-liter HEMI that has left its naturally aspirated nature behind, receiving a 2.9-liter Whipple supercharger that delivers around 8.5 lbs of boost. The list of custom bits also includes a cold air intake, custom camshafts, long tube headers and the mandatory tune, albeit with the motor still running on 93-octane gas.With YouTuber Incredible Hemi, who owns the truck, having experienced various trouble in his previousadventures (think broken parts), the truck now launches in RWD mode. Nevertheless, the wheel and tire package is just what the doctor ordered for the drag strip. So, we're talking about meaty sidewalls for the Mickey Thompson rubber, as well as skinny front wheels that reduce rolling resistance.Now, if you're willing to skip straight to the quarter-mile battle, feel free to head over to the 3:37 mark of the clip below.