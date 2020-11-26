Supercharged Ford Mustang GT Drag Races Suzuki Hayabusa, Somebody Gets Crushed

When a production car decides to give a Suzuki Hayabusa a head start during a quarter-mile drag race, you know the spectacle is guaranteed. And this is precisely what happens with the pair of go-fast machines that brought you here.
We're looking at a drag race between an S550-generation Ford Mustang GT (this features the latest revamp with the Gen III Coyote motor) and a second-gen Hayabusa. And while the bike features light mods, we can't say the same thing about its four-wheeled opponent. To be more precise, the 1,340cc engine of the Japanese toy works with a complete racing exhaust, a custom air intake, and a tune.
As for the V8 under the hood of the 'Stang, this features a VMP Odin supercharger (think Eaton TVS 2.65 rotors) working with a custom pulley, a fuel system supplied by the same specialist, and a Palm Beach Dyno tune while running on pump E85.
The pony, which is manhandled by YouTuber Stang Mode, talks to the prepped surface of the track via a Steeda suspension while sporting a drag-friendly wheel and tire setup. For instance, the rear wheels are smaller, so the meatier sidewalls of the tires can help with the launches.
Fortunately, these hooning aficionados took the battle to the drag strip. As such, not only did they keep things on the safe side, but we can also see the quarter-mile numbers that define the race, with the time slips included in the piece of footage at the bottom of the story.
Both the driver and the rider did their pre-race homework by heating up the tires. However, as mentioned in the intro, the boosted Mustang GT waited for the Hayabusa to launch before getting off the line.
Hint: You can head straight to the 4:40 mark for the velocity battle.
As for the V8 under the hood of the 'Stang, this features a VMP Odin supercharger (think Eaton TVS 2.65 rotors) working with a custom pulley, a fuel system supplied by the same specialist, and a Palm Beach Dyno tune while running on pump E85.
The pony, which is manhandled by YouTuber Stang Mode, talks to the prepped surface of the track via a Steeda suspension while sporting a drag-friendly wheel and tire setup. For instance, the rear wheels are smaller, so the meatier sidewalls of the tires can help with the launches.
Fortunately, these hooning aficionados took the battle to the drag strip. As such, not only did they keep things on the safe side, but we can also see the quarter-mile numbers that define the race, with the time slips included in the piece of footage at the bottom of the story.
Both the driver and the rider did their pre-race homework by heating up the tires. However, as mentioned in the intro, the boosted Mustang GT waited for the Hayabusa to launch before getting off the line.
Hint: You can head straight to the 4:40 mark for the velocity battle.