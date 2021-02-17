Showboat All You Want With Mercury Marine’s Epic 600-HP Outboard V12

4 Audi R8 V10 Plus Driver Sacrifices Car to Charger Hellcat FBO With Grim Results

1 1,000 HP Audi RS7 Thinks It's Got Enough Juice to Handle a Tuned 911 Turbo S

More on this:

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Does 8s Quarter-Mile, the Race Is On

With the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 having landed on the market in the fall of 2019, we've seen our fair share of custom examples. And while seeing its supercharged 5.2L Predator V8 taken into four-digit muscle territory is nothing new, we can now talk about the first example that completed the quarter-mile task in the 8s range. 4 photos



Nicknamed The Villain, the pony delivered a 1.44s 60-foot time, achieving the said numbers at +2,144 feet Density Altitude. Oh, and yes, this is a still a street-legal build.



Speaking of which, the main number above is quite a departure from the factory time of the Blue Oval toy, which sits at 10.7 seconds. So, how did we get here? Well, the list below involves the most important aftermarket goodies fitted to the machine.



As far as the motor is concerned, we're talking about a Kong Performance 108mm throttle body, a JLT Performance cold air intake, UPR Products oil catch can, a SPE Motorsports blower pulley and adjustable auxiliary idler, Whipple Superchargers billet tensioner, and intercooler.



Ready for more? An Evolution Performance Ice Tank, a C&R Racing heat exchanger, Kooks long tube headers, Injector Dynamics fuel injectors, a tune by Lund Racing, and E85 juice (85% ethanol and 15% race fuel) round out the upgrades. You'll find the complete list, as delivered by the said developer, in the press release section below.



By the way, it seems that we're still dealing with the factory supercharger. Oh, and while various parameters of the dual-clutch gearbox's TCM (Transmission Control Module) can be altered, the stock clutches are still doing their job.



The rear axle now features Bogart Racing 17-inch wheels shod in Mickey Thompson ET Street R Tires, while BMR Performance independent rear suspension subframe support brace has been installed, together with Wilwood brakes for both axles.



Of course, as more and more developers will bring their GT500s into the 8s arena, we'll see the battle for the next milestone heat up, but this is another story for another time. Meanwhile, we're looking forward to seeing 8-second confrontations between the GT500 and the McLaren 765LT, with the latter having recently



To be more precise, an S550 GT500 that had been massaged by Pennsylvania-based Evolution Performance recently visited the Bradenton Motorsports Park in Florida, where it pulled an 8.97s run, with a generous trap speed of 154 mph (248 kph).Nicknamed The Villain, the pony delivered a 1.44s 60-foot time, achieving the said numbers at +2,144 feet Density Altitude. Oh, and yes, this is a still a street-legal build.Speaking of which, the main number above is quite a departure from the factory time of the Blue Oval toy, which sits at 10.7 seconds. So, how did we get here? Well, the list below involves the most important aftermarket goodies fitted to the machine.As far as the motor is concerned, we're talking about a Kong Performance 108mm throttle body, a JLT Performance cold air intake, UPR Products oil catch can, a SPE Motorsports blower pulley and adjustable auxiliary idler, Whipple Superchargers billet tensioner, and intercooler.Ready for more? An Evolution Performance Ice Tank, a C&R Racing heat exchanger, Kooks long tube headers, Injector Dynamics fuel injectors, a tune by Lund Racing, and E85 juice (85% ethanol and 15% race fuel) round out the upgrades. You'll find the complete list, as delivered by the said developer, in the press release section below.By the way, it seems that we're still dealing with the factory supercharger. Oh, and while various parameters of the dual-clutch gearbox's TCM (Transmission Control Module) can be altered, the stock clutches are still doing their job.The rear axle now features Bogart Racing 17-inch wheels shod in Mickey Thompson ET Street R Tires, while BMR Performance independent rear suspension subframe support brace has been installed, together with Wilwood brakes for both axles.Of course, as more and more developers will bring their GT500s into the 8s arena, we'll see the battle for the next milestone heat up, but this is another story for another time. Meanwhile, we're looking forward to seeing 8-second confrontations between the GT500 and the McLaren 765LT, with the latter having recently delivered such a sprint.

load press release