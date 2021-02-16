2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Drag Races Boosted F-150, Brutal Fight Follows

Reborn Yamaha XV750 Virago Is the Classic Cafe Racer of Your Wildest Dreams

It's no secret that many enthusiasts hope to see Ford Performance bringing back the Lightning badge to the F-150. However, the road-biased performance truck was built in the days of the Blue Oval's SVT Division (the first generation came in 1993, while the second landed in 1999), while today's emissions regulations mean we'll lucky to get a Raptor with a V8 next year, with no asphalt animal in sight. So, why not brew your own Lightning? 4 photos



And while the 5.0-liter under the hood sounds like a sweet proposal in factory form, this example of the Coyote motor features a supercharger. Of course, the list of mods is more generous - for instance, to put the extra muscle down, the machine features a so-called Drag Pack wheel and tire combo. It sports beadlock rear wheels keeping the launch-friendly rear tires, with their generous sidewall, in place.



Now, the blown truck recently paid a visit to the drag strip, where it got together with the only current Ford Performance offering to sport eight cylinders (and a supercharger), namely the



It's worth noting that the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 of the pony had also been taken down the aftermarket route. Nevertheless, as is the case with the heart of its opponent, YouTuber Can I Be Frank doesn't mention the new muscle number of the muscle car's Predator engine. He only let it slip that the motor featured full bolt-on goodies.



Nevertheless, the quarter-mile numbers of the two Fords speak for themselves, and we have to add that the driver of the 'Stang felt confident enough to give the F-150 a bit of a head start. This led to a brutal chase down the strip - for the sake of comparison, we'll mention that the factory 1/4-mile time for the GT500 sits at 10.7 seconds.



Now, once the said velocity battle is over, you'll see a pair of bonus Blue Oval-only races, with these bringing even sharper runs.



