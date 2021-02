2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Drag Races Boosted F-150, Brutal Fight Follows

Case in point with the F-150 we have here, whose red hue should be a warning for any potential competitor. Based on the recently retired thirteenth generation of the F-150, this example features a regular cab and a short bed.And while the 5.0-liter under the hood sounds like a sweet proposal in factory form, this example of the Coyote motor features a supercharger. Of course, the list of mods is more generous - for instance, to put the extra muscle down, the machine features a so-called Drag Pack wheel and tire combo. It sports beadlock rear wheels keeping the launch-friendly rear tires, with their generous sidewall, in place.Now, the blown truck recently paid a visit to the drag strip, where it got together with the only current Ford Performance offering to sport eight cylinders (and a supercharger), namely the 2020 Mustang GT500 It's worth noting that the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 of the pony had also been taken down the aftermarket route. Nevertheless, as is the case with the heart of its opponent, YouTuber Can I Be Frank doesn't mention the new muscle number of the muscle car's Predator engine. He only let it slip that the motor featured full bolt-on goodies.Nevertheless, the quarter-mile numbers of the two Fords speak for themselves, and we have to add that the driver of the 'Stang felt confident enough to give the F-150 a bit of a head start. This led to a brutal chase down the strip - for the sake of comparison, we'll mention that the factory 1/4-mile time for the GT500 sits at 10.7 seconds.Now, once the said velocity battle is over, you'll see a pair of bonus Blue Oval-only races, with these bringing even sharper runs.